COVID-19: Delhi records 35 fresh cases, one fatality

Delhi reported 35 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city health department.

According to a bulletin issued by the department, 86 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 14,37,550, of which 14,12,081 patients have either recovered, migrated or have been discharged.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 25,080 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin said.

Of the 12,036 beds in city hospitals for Covid patients, only 249 are occupied, it added.

