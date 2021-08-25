Punjab reports 37 Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Wednesday reported one 37 fresh cases of coronavirus and one Covid-related death, taking the number of infections and fatalities to 6,00,378 and 16,358 respectively, according to a medical bulletin.

The latest death was reported from Sangrur.

The toll includes two deaths, which were not reported earlier.

The number of active cases dropped to 401 from 423 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported seven, followed by six each in Amritsar and Pathankot.

With 55 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,83,619, as per the bulletin. Chandigarh reported two cases of COVID-19, taking the total count to 65,071.

The toll figure stood at 812 in the union territory.

The number of active cases in the city was 36 while the number of cured persons was 64,223.

