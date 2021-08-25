1,44,580 more people administered COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi

Delhi vaccinated 1,44,580 people against the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, of which 1,01,899 beneficiaries received their first dose, the government said on Wednesday.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the national capital stands at 1,26,19,831 -- 90,45,320 first doses and 35,74,511 second doses, according to the government's Covid vaccination bulletin.

Delhi, as on Wednesday morning, had a balance stock of 7,34,460 vaccine doses, of which 5,87,830 were Covishield and 1,46,630 Covaxin, it stated.

This after 4,84,660 Covishield doses were added to the stock on Tuesday, it added.

The present doses will go out of stock in four days, the bulletin said.

The vaccination programme is currently running at 915 centres in the city with a capacity of administering 1,77,496 doses daily, it said.

