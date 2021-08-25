Chhattisgarh reports 52 COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally below 650

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,04,282 on Wednesday with the addition of 52 new cases, while no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the case, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 13,555, he said.

Advertisement

The day also saw the discharge of 29 patients from various hospitals, while 49 others completed their home isolation, taking the number of recovered cases to 9,90,100, the official said.

The state now has 627 active cases.

Raipur district reported 8 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,857, including 3,139 deaths. Janjgir-Champa recorded 7 new cases, Jashpur 5 and Korea 4, among other districts, he said.

As per official figures, no new coronavirus cases were found in nine out of 28 districts in the last 24 hours.

With 34,863 swab samples being examined during the day, the total number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,22,32,813, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,282, new cases 52, death toll 13,555, recovered 9,90,100, active cases 627, total tests 1,22,32,813.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)