BRIEF-Biden Administration Plans COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters At Six Months Instead Of Eight- WSJ

Aug 25 (Reuters) -

* BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PLANS COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTERS AT SIX MONTHS INSTEAD OF EIGHT- WSJ

* PFIZER, BIONTECH HAVE REQUESTED CLEARANCE FOR COVID VACCINE BOOSTERS THAT AN OFFICIAL SAID COULD BE ADMINISTERED SIX MONTHS AFTER PREVIOUS DOSE - WSJ

