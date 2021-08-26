Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine spurs a more than three-fold increase in antibodies against the coronavirus, as the company seeks U.S. regulatory approval for a third injection. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Europe's medicines regulator has approved additional manufacturing sites for mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. * Switzerland ordered millions more doses of COVID-19 vaccine as it braced for a resurgent wave of coronavirus that could require more restrictions on public life.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Sydney's COVID-19 infections hit a daily record, putting parts of the health system under pressure, officials said, calling for vaccinations to be stepped up to stem the tide of hospital admissions.

* India will supply millions of additional vaccine doses to its states to try to inoculate all schoolteachers by early next month, as the country gradually resumes physical classes. * Thailand's coronavirus task force called on pregnant women in the country to get vaccinated, citing a higher risk of deaths among those who become infected with the coronavirus.

AMERICAS * New York Governor Kathy Hochul revealed 12,000 more people died of COVID-19 than was reported under her disgraced predecessor, making good on her promise for greater transparency on just her second day leading the state.

* All City of Chicago employees and volunteers will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, adding that employees can apply for medical or religious exemptions. * The unequal distribution of vaccines which protect against COVID-19 is the weak point in efforts to combat the disease in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization said.

* Brazil will give booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to people with compromised immune systems and those over the age of 70 beginning in mid-September. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Less than a month into a vaccine booster drive, Israel is seeing signs of an impact on its high infection and severe illness rates fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant, officials and scientists say. * Iran reported a record daily 709 deaths from COVID-19 as the worst-hit country in the Middle East faced a fifth surge in infections.

* Nigeria has approved China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies, according to interim data from two early-stage trials. * Protection against COVID-19 offered by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines begins to fade within six months, underscoring the need for booster shots.

* Moderna Inc has completed the real-time review process needed for a full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 years and above. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global equity markets rose and the U.S. dollar slipped, with investors more optimistic a day after the House of Representatives passed the $3.5 trillion budget framework and a top health official expressed confidence in fighting COVID-19. * The fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 is likely to have only a limited impact on the euro zone economy, which remains on course for robust growth this year and next, European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said.

