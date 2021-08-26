Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks U.S. approval for COVID vaccine booster; U.S. administers 364.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China criticises U.S. 'scapegoating' over COVID origin report

China on Wednesday criticized the U.S. "politicization" of efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus, demanding without any evidence that American labs be investigated, ahead of the release of a U.S. intelligence report on the virus. The U.S. report https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-review-covids-china-origin-unlikely-solve-vexing-questions-2021-08-24 is intended to resolve disputes among intelligence agencies considering different theories about how the coronavirus emerged, including a once-dismissed theory about a Chinese laboratory accident.

Kroger plans for 1 million Covid-19 booster shots a week, including in nursing homes

U.S. grocery chain Kroger Co is gearing up to administer 1 million COVID-19 booster shots a week once they are available to the general public, and plans to offer vaccines in nursing homes for those who cannot go to its stores. The U.S. government is planning to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely available from Sept. 20 to Americans if U.S. health regulators give the go-ahead. Only people who are immunocompromised have been eligible for booster shots since early this month.

U.S. administers 364.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 364,842,701 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 430,118,615 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 363,915,792 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 24 out of 428,529,385 doses delivered.

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of whether a booster shot would increase protection from its one-shot vaccine as the U.S. government prepares to roll out a booster campaign next month. The company plans to discuss the data with U.S. regulators as they devise their booster shot regimens.

Purdue Pharma bankruptcy judge to rule Friday on opioid settlement

A U.S. judge in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case expects to rule on Friday on the OxyContin maker's request to approve its settlement of opioid-related litigation. During a hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, said he plans to rule at the end of the week. A trial over the plan and settlement began on Aug. 12.

U.S. plans COVID-19 booster shots at six months instead of eight - WSJ

U.S. health regulators could approve a third COVID-19 shot for adults beginning at least six months after full vaccination, instead of the previously announced eight-month gap, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Approval of boosters for three COVID-19 shots being administered in the United States — those manufactured by Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson — is expected in mid-September, the report said, citing a person familiar with the plans.

New York governor reveals 12,000 more COVID-19 deaths than previously counted

New York Governor Kathy Hochul revealed 12,000 more people died of COVID-19 than was reported under her disgraced predecessor, making good on her promise for greater transparency on just her second day leading the state. The state is now reporting a total of 55,400 people died in New York from coronavirus, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hochul said in a statement https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-updates-new-yorkers-states-progress-combating-covid-19.

Japan withdraws 1.6 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses over contamination - Nikkei

Around 1.6 million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine has been withdrawn from use in Japan due to contamination, the Nikkei said https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Coronavirus/1.6m-Moderna-doses-withdrawn-in-Japan-over-contamination, citing a health ministry announcement on Thursday. Several vaccination centres reported vials contained "foreign matter", the report said, adding that the ministry will look to minimise the impact of the withdrawal on Japan's vaccination drive.

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.

Pfizer seeks U.S. approval for COVID vaccine booster

Pfizer Inc on Wednesday said a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine spurs a more than threefold increase in antibodies against the coronavirus, as the company seeks U.S. regulatory approval for a third injection. The drugmaker and its German partner BioNTech SE aim to complete the submission for use of booster shots in people aged 16 and over by the end of this week.

