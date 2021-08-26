Left Menu

Britain says no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds

6", the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3zk1BX0, citing emails sent by NHS England's regional offices. Health officials said children would not need parental consent to be vaccinated under the school vaccination programme, the newspaper reported without identifying the officials.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 04:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 04:48 IST
Britain says no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds

Britain's Health Department said it has not made any decision on COVID-19 vaccines for 12 to 15 year olds after the Telegraph reported the National Health Service (NHS) planned vaccinations from the first week children return to school in September.

"No decisions have been made on vaccinating 12-15 year olds and it is inaccurate to suggest otherwise," the department said in an emailed statement late on Wednesday. NHS trusts were told to prepare for the "possible rollout of a 12 to 15-year-old healthy child vaccination programme commencing Sept. 6", the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3zk1BX0, citing emails sent by NHS England's regional offices.

Health officials said children would not need parental consent to be vaccinated under the school vaccination programme, the newspaper reported without identifying the officials. "Ministers have not yet received further advice from the JCVI on this cohort. We continue to plan for a range of scenarios to ensure we are prepared for all eventualities," the Health Department said in its statement, referring to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

