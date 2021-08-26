New Zealand reports 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday
New Zealand reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total number of people infected in the latest Delta variant outbreak to 277.
Of the total cases, 263 are in Auckland and 14 are in the capital Wellington, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said at a news conference.
