Japan hospitalises first Paralympics athlete with COVID-19 -Kyodo
A foreign athlete participating in the Paralympic Games in Japan has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of COVID-19, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing the Games' organising committee. It is the first hospitalisation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday.
A foreign athlete participating in the Paralympic Games in Japan has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of COVID-19, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing the Games' organising committee.
It is the first hospitalisation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday. Hospitals in Japan treating COVID-19 patients have usually reserved beds for people showing severe symptoms.
The national government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed on Monday to hospitals in the capital to accept more COVID-19 patients. Less than 10% of coronavirus patients are hospitalised in Tokyo, and the low level of admissions has added to public frustration with the government's COVID-19 response, undermining voter support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paralympic Games
- Tokyo
- Yoshihide Suga
- Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
- Kyodo News
- Japan
ALSO READ
Sleepwell Celebrates India's Magnificent Performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020
Sleepwell celebrates India's magnificent performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020
Eurosport India to broadcast Tokyo Paralympics
Odisha CM felicitates state's Tokyo-returned hockey players, presents them with cash awards
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates hockey players from state for putting on spectacular show at Tokyo Olympics