Australia state easing rules as vaccine goal met

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 26-08-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 09:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Authorities in Australia's New South Wales state say they will ease pandemic restrictions for vaccinated adults next month even as they reported a record 1,029 coronavirus infections and three deaths from COVID-19.

The record reported Thursday surpassed the previous high for a 24-hour period of 919 infections just a day earlier.

State premier Gladys Berejiklian says the slight easing of restrictions is coming because the state reached 6 million vaccine doses in a population of 8.2 million.

Beginning Sept 13, families in the highest-risk parts of Sydney will be allowed to leave their homes for an hour of recreation as long as any adults are fully vaccinated. The recreation hour is in addition to the hour people are already allowed out to exercise.

Elsewhere in the state, groups of five will be allowed to congregate as long as all adults are fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

