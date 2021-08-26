Japan PM says Moderna contamination to have limited impact on vaccination plan
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that he received a report that the country's inoculation plan would be little affected by a recent contamination incident involving Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
But Suga said he instructed the health ministry to deal with the issue considering safety as a priority.
