AstraZeneca medicine for Wilson disease meets main study goal

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 11:53 IST
AstraZeneca said on Thursday a late-stage trial of its medicine for a rare disease that causes accumulation of copper in the body was three times more successful in helping remove deposits from tissues as compared with standard care.

The drug, developed by the drugmaker's Alexion rare diseases unit, was being tested for Wilson disease, a genetic condition in which the body's ability to remove excess copper is compromised.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

