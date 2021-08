BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says ALXN1840 Wilson Phase III Met Primary Endpoint

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - ALXN1840 WILSON PHASE III MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ASTRAZENECA - ALXN1840 DEMONSTRATED APPROXIMATELY THREE TIMES GREATER COPPER MOBILISATION FROM TISSUES THAN STANDARD-OF-CARE TREATMENTS * ASTRAZENECA - ALXN1840 FOCUS PHASE III TRIAL IN WILSON DISEASE MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT DEMONSTRATING IMPROVEMENT IN COPPER MOBILISATION FROM TISSUES

* ASTRAZENECA - ALXN1840 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN DAILY MEAN COPPER MOBILISATION FROM TISSUES * ASTRAZENECA - ALXN1840 WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED

* ASTRAZENECA - ALEXION IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH HEALTH AUTHORITIES WORLDWIDE AND INTENDS TO SUBMIT THESE DATA FOR REVIEW IN THE COMING MONTHS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

