Left Menu

MP: Over 24 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered on first day of mega vaccination drive

On the first day of the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive in Madhya Pradesh, a total of 24,20,374 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:39 IST
MP: Over 24 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered on first day of mega vaccination drive
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang speaking to ANI in Bhopal on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the first day of the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive in Madhya Pradesh, a total of 24,20,374 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said that a total of 65 per cent of people in the state have been vaccinated.

"During 'Maha vaccination campaign' yesterday, we vaccinated 24,20,374 lakh people. 18,79,387 lakh people were administered the first dose and 5,40,987 lakh people received the second dose. 65 per cent people in Madhya Pradesh have been vaccinated," said Sarang. He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing free vaccines on time.

"Today is the second day and I hope today also we will achieve our target. I want to thank PM Modi for providing free vaccine to us each time we asked for. Our healthcare workers motivated people from remote areas of the state and get them vaccinated," the minister added. "We hope that we will be able to vaccinate over 10 lakh people today. Today our emphasis is on providing the second dose to more and more people but we will also provide the first dose. We have urged people who are yet to receive the second dose to come and get themselves vaccinated," he added.

Earlier, on August 24, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya in New Delhi and urged for 11 lakh additional COVID-19 vaccines doses for the mega vaccination drive in the state on August 25-26. Chouhan informed that under the vaccination campaign being run across the country, the government is committed to administering both doses of the vaccine to 100 percent of citizens of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021