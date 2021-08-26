Russia reports record 820 COVID-19 deaths, 19,630 new cases
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:26 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia on Thursday reported a record 820 coronavirus-related deaths amid a surge of cases blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.
The government's coronavirus task force also reported 19,630 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement