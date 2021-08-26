More than 3.77 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre
Over 58.76 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. More than 1.03 crore doses are also in the pipeline, the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said that more than 3.77 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.
- Country:
- India
Over 58.76 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
More than 1.03 crore doses are also in the pipeline, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said that more than 3.77 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.
The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Union Health Ministry
- The Union Government
- PLB DV DV
ALSO READ
Rs 49,000 crore foreign funding to Indian NGOs in 3 yrs Rs 49,000 crore foreign funding to Indian NGOs in 3 yrs New Delhi, Au'
Wheels on the bus bring school to New Delhi students amid pandemic
New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.
New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.