PTI | Leh | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:27 IST
Ladakh reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries in a day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh recorded 15 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day taking the tally of infections in the Union Territory so far to 20,515 while the number of active cases stands at 64, officials said on Thursday.

No death from the viral disease was reported in Ladakh during the period.

The Union Territory has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Six COVID-19 patients have recovered from hospitals since Wednesday. Among the 64 active cases, 51 are in Leh and 13 in the Kargil district. Of the 15 fresh cases, 12 were reported from Leh and three from Kargil.

A total of 1,816 sample reports in Ladakh, 898 from Leh, and 918 from Kargil were found Covid negative, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

