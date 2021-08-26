Left Menu

Kerala Health Minister cautions against spread of COVID-19 in homes

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday cautioned against the increased indoor transmission of COVID-19 at homes and urged people to strictly abide by the directives of the government to keep the disease at bay.Quoting a recent study by the health department, she said 35 per cent of people in the state were found to have been infected with the disease from home.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:01 IST
Kerala Health Minister cautions against spread of COVID-19 in homes
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday cautioned against the increased indoor transmission of COVID-19 at homes and urged people to strictly abide by the directives of the government to keep the disease at bay.

Quoting a recent study by the health department, she said 35 percent of people in the state were found to have been infected with the disease from home. The present situation is that when one person in the house gets infected, the disease is transmitted to other members also, she said in a statement.

Blaming the violation of home quarantine directives for the situation, the minister said only those who have the required facilities at houses should prefer home quarantine and others should shift to domiciliary COVID-care centers (DCCs).

Geroge advised those placed under home quarantine not to step out of their room and asked all members of the house to wear masks to avoid the risk of indoor transmission. No one else should use the utensils or other articles used by the patient, the minister said adding that every member of the house should wash their hands using soap as a precaution. She also released a set of directives to be followed by the people to fight the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021