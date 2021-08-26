Kerala Health Minister cautions against spread of COVID-19 in homes

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday cautioned against the increased indoor transmission of COVID-19 at homes and urged people to strictly abide by the directives of the government to keep the disease at bay.

Quoting a recent study by the health department, she said 35 percent of people in the state were found to have been infected with the disease from home. The present situation is that when one person in the house gets infected, the disease is transmitted to other members also, she said in a statement.

Blaming the violation of home quarantine directives for the situation, the minister said only those who have the required facilities at houses should prefer home quarantine and others should shift to domiciliary COVID-care centers (DCCs).

Geroge advised those placed under home quarantine not to step out of their room and asked all members of the house to wear masks to avoid the risk of indoor transmission. No one else should use the utensils or other articles used by the patient, the minister said adding that every member of the house should wash their hands using soap as a precaution. She also released a set of directives to be followed by the people to fight the disease.

