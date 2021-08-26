Mansukh Mandaviya takes chair of Stop TB Partnership Board

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Shri Mansukh Mandaviya took over charge as the Chairperson of Stop TB Partnership Board today.

The Minister will hold the responsibility with immediate effect until 2024. He will lead the efforts of the Stop TB Partnership Secretariat, partners, and the TB community at large, towards reaching the UN TB targets by 2022, a milestone moment in the effort to end TB by 2030.

Shri Mandaviya said on the occasion: "I am honoured to take the Chair of the Stop TB Partnership Board and thus secure the continuation of the commitment to global efforts to end this devastating disease worldwide by 2030. I look forward to working with the Stop TB Partnership Board and Secretariat in leading the efforts to end TB." He reiterated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's commitment to end TB in the country by 2025 on the occasion.

He also expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Chair of Stop TB Board, former Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan and appreciated the initiatives taken by the partnership under his guidance.

The Stop TB Partnership also welcomed the incoming Board Vice-Chair Mr Austin Arinze Obiefuna, Executive Director of Afro Global Alliance - who was earlier the Board Member representing the biggest constituency on the Stop TB Partnership Board, Developing Country NGOs. He will take over as the Board Vice-Chair from 1st January 2022 for a period of three years.

Dr Lucica Ditiu, Executive Director of the Stop TB Partnership acknowledging India's efforts to eliminate TB said that the new leadership's experience and passion will be instrumental in taking the organisation forward in the next three years.

