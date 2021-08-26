Left Menu

Daily COVID-19 cases to be 1.5 times of second wave peak during possible third spell: Odisha govt estimate

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Daily COVID-19 cases in Odisha during the possible third wave of the pandemic could be 1.5 times than the peak of the second surge, according to a state government estimate. The infected might include 12 percent of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years, and the anticipated third spell could last for around 75 days, it said. The caseload during the period is expected to be 7.66 lakh as against 5.22 lakh from April 1 to June 15, the estimate said, adding, the highest number of single-day cases, which was 12,852 on May 22 in the second wave, could be 19,278 if the third surge strikes.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, PK Mohapatra has written to all district collectors regarding approval of the Emergency Covid Response Plan (ECRP) for tackling the next wave.

The key measures approved under ECRP include activities related to Covid essential diagnostics and drugs, the establishment of dedicated pediatric care units, and the provision of additional ICU beds in the existing ones.

The state government also said support for setting up liquid medical oxygen (LMO) & medical gas pipeline systems (MGPS), provision for engagement of additional human resources, and strengthening Covid centerfires for teleconsultation services should be kept ready before the possible third wave. "All the above activities need to be completed latest by December 2021," Mohapatra said in the letter. Odisha reported 849 new COVID-19 cases and 66 more deaths on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

