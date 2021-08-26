Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Japan suspends 1.6 mln doses of Moderna shot

Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, more than a week after the domestic distributor received reports of contaminants in some vials. Both Japan and Moderna said no safety or efficacy issues had been identified and the suspension was just a precaution. But the move prompted several Japanese companies to cancel worker vaccinations planned for Thursday.

"Moderna confirms having been notified of cases of particulate matter being seen in drug product vials of its COVID-19 vaccine," the U.S. vaccine maker said, adding it put the lot in question and two adjacent lots on hold. South Korea reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths for 2021

South Korea reported 20 COVID-19 deaths for Wednesday, the highest daily count this year, as the number of severe cases more than doubled since the current wave of infections began in July. While total case mortality rates remain below 1% and no major strain on the healthcare system has been reported, South Korean authorities have been trying to secure more ICU beds for severely ill patients, the numbers of which are on the rise along with record new infections.

The number of critical or severe cases jumped to 425 as of Wednesday from 155 as of July 7, around when the fourth wave of infections began. Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents

Australia's new daily cases topped 1,000 on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began, as two major hospitals in Sydney set up emergency outdoor tents to help deal with an increase in patients. Sydney, the country's largest city and the epicenter of the current outbreak, is struggling to stamp out a surge in the fast-spreading Delta variant, with daily infections hitting record levels even after two months under lockdown.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the strict nationwide lockdown was helping limit the spread of the variant, even as the number of new cases rose on Thursday. Vietnam expects 50,000 new cases in the major manufacturing hub

Vietnam will deploy troops to Binh Duong province, a major manufacturing hub, to help contain an expected 50,000 more infections there over the next two weeks, the government said on Thursday. Binh Duong is adjacent to virus epicenter Ho Chi Minh City and has so far recorded 81,000 COVID-19 cases, a third of which were detected in the past week, according to Vietnam's health ministry.

The province is home to production facilities for dozens of major firms, including South Korea's Kumho Tire and Tetra Pak, the world's largest food packaging company. China criticizes U.S. 'scapegoating'

China on Wednesday criticized the U.S. "politicization" of efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus, demanding without any evidence that American labs be investigated, ahead of the release of a U.S. intelligence report on the virus. The U.S. report is intended to resolve disputes among intelligence agencies considering different theories about how the coronavirus emerged, including a once-dismissed theory about a Chinese laboratory accident.

"Scapegoating China cannot whitewash the U.S.," Fu Cong, director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' arms control department, told a briefing.