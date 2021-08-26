Left Menu

22 students of Mumbai boarding school test positive for coronavirus

As many as 22 students of a boarding school in South Mumbai -- four of them below 12 years old -- have tested positive for COVID-19, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official said on Thursday.All are stable and out of danger. Of 95 students, 22 tested positive for the viral infection.The school building has been now sealed, said another civic official.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:40 IST
22 students of Mumbai boarding school test positive for coronavirus
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 22 students of a boarding school in South Mumbai -- four of them below 12 years old -- have tested positive for COVID-19, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Thursday.

''All are stable and out of danger. None of them is on oxygen support,'' he said.

Four students who are under-12 were admitted to the pediatric ward of the civic-run Nair Hospital, he said.

Of remaining students, 12 are in the 12-18 years age group while six are above 18, and all of them have been admitted to the COVID care centre at the Richardson and Crudas company's premises, the official said.

The BMC conducted RT-PCR tests at the school located in Dongari area on August 24 after some students complained of COVID-19-like symptoms. Of 95 students, 22 tested positive for the viral infection.

''The school building has been now sealed,'' said another civic official.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021