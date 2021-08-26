22 students of Mumbai boarding school test positive for coronavirus

As many as 22 students of a boarding school in South Mumbai -- four of them below 12 years old -- have tested positive for COVID-19, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Thursday.

''All are stable and out of danger. None of them is on oxygen support,'' he said.

Four students who are under-12 were admitted to the pediatric ward of the civic-run Nair Hospital, he said.

Of remaining students, 12 are in the 12-18 years age group while six are above 18, and all of them have been admitted to the COVID care centre at the Richardson and Crudas company's premises, the official said.

The BMC conducted RT-PCR tests at the school located in Dongari area on August 24 after some students complained of COVID-19-like symptoms. Of 95 students, 22 tested positive for the viral infection.

''The school building has been now sealed,'' said another civic official.