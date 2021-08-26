Left Menu

J-K administration upgrades healthcare facility in far flung area of Anantnag

In a bid to bring relief to people in terms of healthcare facilities, Jammu and Kashmir administration is setting up a new type of primary health care (NTPHC) in a far-flung area of Anantnag district.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:58 IST
J-K administration upgrades healthcare facility in far flung area of Anantnag
NTPHC under construction in J-K's Kehribal Mattan of Anantnag district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bring relief to people in terms of healthcare facilities, Jammu and Kashmir administration is setting up a new type of primary health care (NTPHC) in a far-flung area of Anantnag district. The construction of a NTPHC in Kehribal Mattan of Anantnag district in South Kashmir has been the latest to join the fleet of new initiatives by the Union Territory's administration for the welfare of the people.

The construction of the NTPHC is presently going on in full swing and is said to be completed within a few weeks. Kehribal Mattan is around 10 kilometers away from the main town of Anantnag.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla told ANI that the project costs Rs 1.68 crore. "A lot of NTPHC's have been sanctioned in far-flung areas. In Kehribal Mattan, I am hopeful that it will bring benefit to many villagers here," he said.

Several locals residing in the area have lauded the efforts of the administration. Some even expressed the hardships faced during previous years due to the unavailability of the proper health care centres.

"When accidents took place here, victims had to be taken to Srinagar. Some even died on the way," said Manzoor Ahmad, a local. Perhaps, he is positive that the new centre will bring much-needed aid to people.

Requesting the administration to ensure required facilities, he said, "Night staff should be deployed for people as no health worker is available for us here. Ambulances are also required. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, related equipment like oxygen concentrators should also be made available." Manjeet Singh, another villager reiterated that they had to travel for 9 km for seeking medical aid and in addition getting a means of transportation was also a challenge to reach any healthcare centre.

Welcoming the development in the area, he said, "This is a far flung area and backward too. I am very happy about the new set up. They have chosen the right place." He further demanded that the centre should have all medical facilities to conduct medical tests and examinations so that they need not travel to other areas.

"This will be beneficial to many villagers. I hope the construction work finished soon," said Raj Mohd Khan, another villager. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021