Left Menu

MP: 151 dengue cases found in Jabalpur district in one month

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 26-08-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 19:43 IST
MP: 151 dengue cases found in Jabalpur district in one month
  • Country:
  • India

The Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh has recorded 151 cases of dengue infection in the last 30 days, an official said on Thursday. No death has been reported due to the mosquito-borne viral infection during this period, said Ajay Kureel, spokesperson of the Seth Govind Das District Hospital here.

The figures were compiled on the basis of cases reported by government hospitals, he told PTI.

As private hospitals only inform orally about dengue cases they are treating, they have been now asked to furnish information in writing, he told PTI.

Taking suo motu (on its own) cognizance of reports about the dengue outbreak in Jabalpur, the MP Human Rights Commission on Monday had sought a reply from the chief secretary and additional chief secretary (health services) about the steps taken by the state government to tackle it.

As many as 53 patients were undergoing treatment at the district hospital when commission chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain sought reply from top officials in two weeks, said Ghanshyam Sirsam, deputy director, state PR department.

The commission had also noted that the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation was imposing a fine of Rs 200 on house owners if the larvae of dengue-carrying mosquito were found on the premises, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021