MP: 151 dengue cases found in Jabalpur district in one month

The Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh has recorded 151 cases of dengue infection in the last 30 days, an official said on Thursday. No death has been reported due to the mosquito-borne viral infection during this period, said Ajay Kureel, spokesperson of the Seth Govind Das District Hospital here.

The figures were compiled on the basis of cases reported by government hospitals, he told PTI.

As private hospitals only inform orally about dengue cases they are treating, they have been now asked to furnish information in writing, he told PTI.

Taking suo motu (on its own) cognizance of reports about the dengue outbreak in Jabalpur, the MP Human Rights Commission on Monday had sought a reply from the chief secretary and additional chief secretary (health services) about the steps taken by the state government to tackle it.

As many as 53 patients were undergoing treatment at the district hospital when commission chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain sought reply from top officials in two weeks, said Ghanshyam Sirsam, deputy director, state PR department.

The commission had also noted that the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation was imposing a fine of Rs 200 on house owners if the larvae of dengue-carrying mosquito were found on the premises, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)