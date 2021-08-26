Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 45 new cases

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while the national capital reported 45 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the sixteenth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Thursday, 45 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.

According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15, 2020.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 35 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)