UK reports 38,281 new COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths on Thursday

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:35 IST
Britain reported 38,281 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Thursday, while a further 140 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test.

The data compared with 35,847 cases reported on Wednesday and 149 deaths.

