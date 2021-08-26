UK reports 38,281 new COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths on Thursday
26-08-2021
Britain reported 38,281 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Thursday, while a further 140 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test.
The data compared with 35,847 cases reported on Wednesday and 149 deaths.
