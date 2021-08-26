Left Menu

73 new cases take Sikkim's COVID tally to 29,597

Altogether, 281 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 73 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 29,597, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The death toll remained at 367 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, it said. Of the new cases, 41 were registered in East Sikkim district, 18 in West Sikkim, nine in South Sikkim and five in North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 1,409 active cases, while 27,540 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in Sikkim currently stands at 93.9 per cent. Altogether, 281 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 2,27,658 sample tests, including 804 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate is currently at nine per cent, the bulletin said. Over 94 per cent of the state's eligible population received the first jab of COVID vaccines and 31.17 per cent got both doses, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

