Daily COVID-19 cases in Odisha to be 1.5 times of second wave peak during possible third spell: Official

Daily COVID-19 cases in Odisha during the possible third wave of the pandemic could be 1.5 times than the peak of the second surge, a senior health and family welfare department official said.

He said the projection was based on a report submitted by an expert panel set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs to estimate the impact of a likely third wave.

Additional Chief Secretary of the department, P K Mohapatra, in a 25-page note to district collectors, has detailed modalities of tackling the next wave, should it arrive. A table included in the annexure of the document stated that the infected persons might include 12 per cent children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years, and the anticipated third spell could last for around 75 days.

The caseload during the period is expected to be 7.66 lakh as against 5.22 lakh from April 1 to June 15, the estimate said, adding, the highest number of single-day cases, which was 12,852 on May 22 in the second wave, could be 19,278 if the third surge strikes, it said.

Mohapatra also made mention of the Emergency Covid Response Plan-II (ECRP) for dealing with the anticipated third wave.

The key measures approved under ECRP include activities related to Covid essential diagnostics and drugs, establishment of dedicated pediatric care units and provision of additional ICU beds in the existing ones.

The state government also said support for setting up liquid medical oxygen (LMO) & medical gas pipeline systems (MGPS), provision for engagement of additional human resources and strengthening Covid care centres for tele-consultation services should be kept ready before the possible next surge.

All the above activities need to be completed latest by December 2021, Mohapatra said in the letter.

Odisha reported 849 new COVID-19 cases and 66 more deaths on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in another letter to the district collectors, Mohapatra urged them to start a special campaign for those awaiting the second dose, and inoculation of teachers and their family members (1st/2nd dose).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)