Left Menu

Over 98,000 Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Wednesday: govt bulletin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:52 IST
Over 98,000 Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Wednesday: govt bulletin
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 98,548 Covid vaccines were administered in Delhi on August 25, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin issued on Thursday. The present stock of anti-coronavirus vaccines will last for another three days, it said.

As on Thursday morning, Delhi had a balance stock of 6,53,940 anti-coronavirus vaccines, of which 5,29,140 jabs are Covishield and 1,24,800 are Covaxin, according to the government data.

Of the 98,548 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday, 66,816 were first doses and 31,732 second doses, it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the national capital so far is 1,46,20,342, including 55,07,580 second jabs.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 1,77,496 doses per day, the bulletin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021