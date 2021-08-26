Germany to remove Spain from list of high risk areas - Funke

Germany plans to remove Spain from its list of COVID-19 high risk areas, meaning that incoming travellers who are not fully vaccinated will not longer have to quarantine, the Funke group of newspapers reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

Spain has been a high risk area since the end of July.

The Foreign Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)