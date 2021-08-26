Left Menu

Germany to remove Spain from list of high risk areas - Funke

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:15 IST
Germany plans to remove Spain from its list of COVID-19 high risk areas, meaning that incoming travellers who are not fully vaccinated will not longer have to quarantine, the Funke group of newspapers reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

Spain has been a high risk area since the end of July.

The Foreign Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

