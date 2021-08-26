HP sees three more deaths due to Covid, 269 new cases

Three more people died from the coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, while 269 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,12,727, a health official said.

Two people died due to COVID-19 in Kangra and one in Shimla, the official said.

So far, the infection has killed 3,566 people in the state.

Meanwhile, 247 more patients recovered from the infection, the health official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,077, he said.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 2,07,063, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)