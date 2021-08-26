Italy reports 43 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 7,221 new cases

Italy reported 43 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, compared with 59 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7.221 from 7,548. Italy has registered 128,957 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.51 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,059 on Thursday, up from 4,023 a day earlier. There were 38 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 34 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 503 from a previous 499 .

Some 220,872 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 244,420, the health ministry said.

