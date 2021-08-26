COVID-19: Over 40 lakh people vaccinated in MP during two-day mega drive

Left Menu

More than 40 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh during the state governments two-day mega inoculation drive, an official said on Thursday.The authorities claimed it to be a new record for the state. The Mega Vaccination Campaign-II was launched on Wednesday. During the drive, a total of 40,70,125 people were vaccinated.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:46 IST
More than 40 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh during the state government's two-day mega inoculation drive, an official said on Thursday.

The authorities claimed it to be a new record for the state. The Mega Vaccination Campaign-II was launched on Wednesday. During the drive, a total of 40,70,125 people were vaccinated. On the first day, 24,20,374 people were administered the doses, while on Thursday 16,49,751 beneficiaries got the jabs, the official said.

The target set for the first day was 21 lakh, while it was 10 lakh for Thursday, he added.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated the coordinated efforts of all sections of the society that took part in the mega drive.

Earlier, a record of administering jabs to 17.62 lakh people was set on June 21, it said.

So far, 4,41,84,888 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, a health official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

