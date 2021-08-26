Left Menu

Delhi reports 45 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Delhi on Thursday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally of active cases in the national capital to 413. The positivity rate in the metro was reported to be 0.06 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:47 IST
Delhi reports 45 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi on Thursday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally of active cases in the national capital to 413. The positivity rate in the metro was reported to be 0.06 per cent. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi, 0 (zero) deaths and 21 recoveries were also reported in the national capital, taking the Covid death toll to 25,080.

The total reported COVID-19 cases have gone up to 14,37,595 of which 14,12,081 patients have been recovered from the disease. A total of 72,153 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 48,908 RT-PCR tests and 23,245 Rapid antigen tests. The total number of tests conducted so far has gone up to 2,53,53,327.

The bulletin said 98,578 people received COVID-19 vaccination in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number has gone up to 1,27,04,010. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

