French health minister says COVID-29 wave recedes, but calls for caution

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:19 IST
The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections is receding in France but is not over yet, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

Veran also told a news conference that the fourth wave had stabilised in August, but urged caution ahead of the back-to-school period.

"The spread of the virus has been receding since several days in a row now," Veran said.

