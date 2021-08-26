Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 45 new cases

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 45 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the sixteenth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Thursday, 45 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.

According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15, 2020.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 35 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.05 per cent.

The infection rate which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has now come down to 0.06 per cent.

On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a ''war-footing'' to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals had added to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks. The number of deaths per day, has also been showing a decline in the last several days.

On May 15, Kejriwal had said, ''The virus cases are reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in anyway'', while sounding a tone of caution.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday had said medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

A total of 72,153 tests, including 48,908 RT-PCR tests and 23,245 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin issued on Thursday.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,37,595. Over 14.12 lakh patients in Delhi have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases increased to 413 on Thursday from 389 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation was 107 on Thursday while it was 103 a day before, and the number of containment zones slightly decreased to 217 from 219 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.