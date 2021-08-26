RT-PCR testing lab inaugurated at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital

In anticipation of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a laboratory for conducting RT-PCR tests to detect COVID-19 was inaugurated at the civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital here, officials said.

The facility was inaugurated by North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, at the largest civic-run facility in the national capital.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation is further strengthening its resources in view of the third wave of the pandemic, he said.

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NDMC, Jogi Ram Jain said earlier about 50 samples were collected at the Hindu Rao Hospital after which they were sent outside for testing.

But, now after the inauguration of COVID-19 RT-PCR laboratory at the hospital, approximately 180 samples can be tested daily here, he said.

Jain said in view of the anticipated third wave of coronavirus pandemic, the NDMC is augmenting its resources so that the hospitals of the corporation are ready for any situation.