Mathura: One more child dies from fever at dengue-hit village

Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary on Thursday directed officials to set up a medical camp at dengue-hit Koh village here as one more child died from fever. Village head Harendra said eight-year-old Suhani died at 11 pm on Wednesday. Her last rites were performed on Thursday morning.

Seven children had died from dengue at the village over the past week, officials had said on Tuesday.

The UP minister during a visit to the village on Thursday asked officials to ensure best possible treatment by setting up a medical camp and providing medicine on the doorstep of villagers.

He told reporters that officials have been told to ensure cleanliness at every house in Koh village.

Instructions for ensuring cleanliness in neighbouring villages have also been issued, the minister said.

According to the minister, the Bal Kalyan Samiti has also been asked to discharge its duties properly.

The minister said he will request the chief minister to provide financial assistance to the bereaved families.

DM Navneet Singh Chahal said an ambulance has been deployed at Koh and Jachaunda villages while the round-the-clock availability of doctors have been ensured.

To ensure cleanliness in every house, 70 sanitation workers in each village have been deployed, officials said.

The officials said, patients suffering from dengue or malaria are being admitted to hospitals and over 200 samples were collected.

While 20 beds have been earmarked at the district hospital, over 30 beds have been kept at two other hospitals, they said.