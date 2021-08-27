Left Menu

New coronavirus variants reducing vaccine effectiveness, stay cautious: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to the people to stay alert and follow all coronavirus-related guidelines to reduce the risk of infection.He said the delta variant of the virus has reduced the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine and in some countries, booster doses are being administered.Due to the low availability of the Covid vaccine and the decrease in the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine due to new variants of the corona, the possibility of a third wave increases.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 00:02 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to the people to stay alert and follow all coronavirus-related guidelines to reduce the risk of infection.

He said the delta variant of the virus has reduced the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine and in some countries, booster doses are being administered.

''Due to the low availability of the Covid vaccine and the decrease in the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine due to new variants of the corona, the possibility of a third wave increases. Therefore it is very important that utmost care is taken. The Government of India should also make preparations by sharing experience with other countries,'' Gehlot tweeted.

He said more than four crore beneficiaries in the state have been vaccinated at least one dose. Of them, more than one crore have received both the doses.

''We all have to be alert in view of the possibility of third wave of the coronavirus. The state government has set up a genome sequencing lab in SMS Hospital to test new variants,'' the chief minister said. PTI SDA CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

