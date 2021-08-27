Left Menu

Institutional quarantine must for coronavirus patients in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 00:13 IST
In view of the rising number of Delta plus variant cases in Maharashtra, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Thursday made institutional quarantine or hospitalisation mandatory for every patient testing positive for coronavirus in the city.

Municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B has issued an order regarding this and directed all zone commissioners to put patients testing coronavirus positive under institutional quarantine or ensure their hospitalization, a NMC release said.

The release said though coronavirus cases are under control in Nagpur, threat of the Delta plus variant, considered highly infectious, persists in the city.

''Patients testing coronavirus positive can be suspected patients of the Delta plus variant. Hence, this measure is being taken to stop its spread,'' the NMC said.

So far, Maharashtra has reported more than 100 Delta plus cases.

Meanwhile, Nagpur on Thursday registered 6 new COVID-19 infections, while the city has 75 active cases, officials said.

