French health minister says COVID-19 wave recedes, but calls for caution
Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 00:29 IST
The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections is receding in France but is not over yet, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
Veran also told a news conference that the fourth wave had stabilised in August, but urged caution ahead of the back-to-school period. "The spread of the virus has been receding since several days in a row now," Veran said.
