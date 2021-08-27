French health minister says COVID-19 wave recedes, but calls for caution

The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections is receding in France but is not over yet, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

Veran also told a news conference that the fourth wave had stabilised in August, but urged caution ahead of the back-to-school period. "The spread of the virus has been receding since several days in a row now," Veran said.

