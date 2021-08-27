Left Menu

Russia reports daily record of 820 virus deaths

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 00:35 IST
Russia reports daily record of 820 virus deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia reported a one-day record of 820 coronavirus deaths. The national coronavirus taskforce says the number of new daily infections reached 19,630. That follows a consistent ebb since the beginning of the month when 22,800 cases were reported. The previous record for deaths was 819 on Aug. 14.

Russia has reported more than 6.8 million confirmed cases and 179,243 confirmed deaths.

