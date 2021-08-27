Russia reports daily record of 820 virus deaths

Russia reported a one-day record of 820 coronavirus deaths. The national coronavirus taskforce says the number of new daily infections reached 19,630. That follows a consistent ebb since the beginning of the month when 22,800 cases were reported. The previous record for deaths was 819 on Aug. 14.

Russia has reported more than 6.8 million confirmed cases and 179,243 confirmed deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)