New Zealand reports 70 new cases of COVID-19 ahead of lockdown decision

New Zealand reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, all in the epicentre Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the latest outbreak to 347.

The announcement comes ahead of a decision at 0300 GMT on whether the nationwide lockdown, which ends at midnight on Friday, will be lifted or extended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)