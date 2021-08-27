Left Menu

At least 28 Taliban members among dead in Kabul airport blasts-Taliban official

At least 28 members of the Taliban were among the people killed in explosions overnight outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, a Taliban official told Reuters on Friday. "We have lost more people than the Americans," said the official, who declined to be identified.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 08:26 IST
At least 28 members of the Taliban were among the people killed in explosions overnight outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, a Taliban official told Reuters on Friday.

"We have lost more people than the Americans," said the official, who declined to be identified. He said there was no reason to extend the Aug. 31 deadline for foreign forces to leave the country.

At least 13 U.S. soldiers and scores of people outside the airport, including the Taliban members, were killed in the explosions on Thursday. Kabul health officials were quoted as saying 60 civilians were killed.

