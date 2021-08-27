Left Menu

Nevada man wins USD 1 million in vaccine jackpot

27-08-2021
Nevada man wins USD 1 million in vaccine jackpot

A man from the Las Vegas area won the USD 1 million grand prize Thursday to cap an eight-week coronavirus vaccination jackpot programme.

Nevada Gov Steve Sisolak created the program to boost enthusiasm for COVID-19 shots.

The prize winners were introduced by their first name and last initial at a live event hosted by the governor at the Las Vegas Convention Center and aides at the Sierra Arts Foundation's Riverside Gallery in Reno.

The program called Vax Nevada Days launched June 17 with USD 5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds. State health data showed the percentage of vaccinated state residents increased about 10 per cent between the time the prize pool was announced in mid-June and when it ended Thursday.

