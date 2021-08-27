Left Menu

Meanwhile, a total of 45,10,506 people in Thane district have been given either the first COVID-19 vaccine dose or both the doses till Thursday, authorities said.On Thursday alone, 32,440 people were given the jabs. So far, 32,87,453 people have received the first dose and 12,23,053 others have got the second dose, a district official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-08-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 10:24 IST
Maha: Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 253, death toll by six
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
With the addition of 253 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,50,351, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of six persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,270.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 percent, he added.

In the neighboring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,34,375, while the death toll is 3,287, another official said. Meanwhile, a total of 45,10,506 people in the Thane district have been given either the first COVID-19 vaccine dose or both the doses till Thursday, authorities said.

On Thursday alone, 32,440 people were given the jabs. So far, 32,87,453 people have received the first dose and 12,23,053 others have got the second dose, a district official said. Teachers as well as the non-teaching staff of private and government-run schools will be administered the vaccines during the special inoculation camps on Friday and Saturday, he said, adding that this is to ensure that they get vaccinated by September 5, when Teachers' Day is celebrated.

