Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK

A contaminant found in a batch of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines delivered to Japan is believed to be a metallic particle, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing sources at the health ministry. Japan on Thursday suspended the use of 1.63 million doses shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical, received reports of contaminants in some vials.

Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

Honduras on Thursday agreed to purchase an additional 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from drugmaker Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech to ensure the country will have enough for all Hondurans over 12 years old this year. "It is with great satisfaction that I can tell you that we just signed an extension of the vaccine purchase contract with Pfizer-BioNTech for another 2.7 million doses," Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Twitter.

Illinois issues mask mandate, orders vaccines for schools

Illinois will require all eligible students and school employees to be vaccinated and re-instituted an indoor mask mandate under an order announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker on Thursday. Pritzker, a Democrat, issued the new policy amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases spurred largely by the Delta variant of the virus and increasing reports of "breakthrough" cases in which people already vaccinated get infected.

French health minister says COVID-19 wave recedes, but calls for caution

The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections is receding in France but is not over yet, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday. Veran also told a news conference that the fourth wave had stabilised in August, but urged caution ahead of the back-to-school period.

Sydney cases dip as Australia debates COVID-19 reopening plans

Sydney's COVID-19 cases slightly eased on Friday but still hovered near record levels as the Australian federal government looks to press states to stick to a national reopening plan once the country reaches a 70%-80% vaccination rate. The national cabinet, a group of federal and state leaders, will meet later in the day against a backdrop of concerns by some states given the persistently high daily infections in Sydney even after two months under lockdown.

Japan suspends 1.6 million doses of Moderna shot after contamination reports

Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, more than a week after the domestic distributor received reports of contaminants in some vials. Japan and Moderna said no safety or efficacy issues had been identified and the suspension was just a precaution. But the move prompted several Japanese companies to cancel worker vaccinations planned for Thursday and led to the European drugs regulator to launch an investigation into the matter.

U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations hit eight-month high over 100,000

The number of coronavirus patients in U.S. hospitals breached 100,000 on Thursday, the highest level in eight months, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, as a resurgence of COVID-19 spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant strains the nation's health care system. U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month. Over the past week, more than 500 people with COVID were admitted to hospitals each hour on average, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#new-hospital-admissions

Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics.

New Zealand eases nationwide lockdown but Auckland shut off

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern eased the tough nationwide lockdown measures on Friday, although businesses and schools will still be closed and its biggest city Auckland will remain shut for longer. Ardern said all of New Zealand, except Auckland and Northland, will move one step lower to alert level 3 from Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Mexican researchers say they created facemask that neutralizes COVID-19

Researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) have created a facemask using silver and copper nanolayers that neutralizes SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the university's official gazette said on Thursday. UNAM is calling the triple-layered antimicrobial facemask SakCu; Sak means silver in Mayan and Cu is the chemical symbol for copper.

