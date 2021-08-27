Sydney's COVID-19 cases slightly eased on Friday but still hovered near record levels as the Australian federal government looks to press states to stick to a national reopening plan once the country reaches a 70%-80% vaccination rate. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Hundreds of Greek frontline health workers protested against a plan to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for the care sector as infection rates remained high. * Students and teachers who have not been inoculated against COVID-19 or recovered from the disease will have to take weekly tests, as infections in Slovenia rose to their highest since May.

ASIA-PACIFIC * A contaminant found in a batch of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines delivered to Japan is believed to be a metallic particle, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing sources at the health ministry.

* New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern eased tough nationwide lockdown measures, although businesses and schools will still be closed and its biggest city Auckland will remain shut for longer. * The World Health Organization's pandemic programme plans to ship 100 million doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm COVID-19 shots by the end of next month, mostly to Africa and Asia, in its first delivery of Chinese vaccines, a WHO document showed.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Supreme Court ended the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions imposed by President Joe Biden's administration in a challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups.

* Argentine prosecutors have charged President Alberto Fernandez with allegedly breaking a mandatory quarantine, local media reported, when he and his partner hosted a birthday party last year with friends. * Illinois will require all eligible students and school employees to be vaccinated and re-instituted an indoor mask mandate under an order announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

* Public support for stronger measures to require COVID vaccinations is strong, according to a new Reuters/IPSOS poll, but for Detroit automakers, the debate over vaccination policy is far from over. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A third wave of COVID-19 infections in Africa has stabilized and the continent's slow vaccination drive has picked up the pace, the WHO said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico have created a facemask using silver and copper nanolayers that neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the university's official gazette said. * Mexico's health regulator Cofepris said it has granted emergency use authorization to China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19.

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals said it would start a large study for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the next few weeks after the drugmaker received authorization from Brazil's regulatory agency. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares were mixed on Friday morning as slight gains in China were balanced by declines elsewhere and investors globally turned cautious ahead of a long-awaited speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

