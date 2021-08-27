Thailand to ease COVID-19 retail, restaurant curbs
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 27-08-2021
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand will ease COVID-19 restrictions on retail and dining, its COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday.
A spokeswoman for the task force did not say when the restrictions would be eased.
